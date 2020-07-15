Tech CEO's dismembered body found in Lower East Side apartment

Police are investigating a gruesome scene on the Lower East Side where a man's decapitated and dismembered body was discovered.

Tech CEO Fahim Saleh, 33, was found inside his home at 265 East Houston Street Tuesday afternoon. His torso was clothes while his head and limbs had been placed in plastic bags near an electric saw, according to sources. His arms and legs were removed below the knee, reported the NY Post.

Security camera footage shows him entering the building elevator at around 1:40 p.m. A man wearing a black suit is carrying a bag, waiting to enter the elevator with him. Saleh gives him a puzzled look as they ride the elevator. Once they reach his apartment, the suspect can be seen attacking Saleh, reported the Post.

Sources told the paper that the killing appeared to have been interrupted and the suspect was not done.

Saleh, a venture capitalist, was also the CEO of the Nigeria-based motorbike startup Gokada.

The company confirmed his death on Twitter on Wednesday: "Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us."

Police have made no arrests in the killing.

Investigators were exploring whether the killing could have been related to Saleh's business dealings. They also were checking security camera video from around the neighborhood to try to learn where the assailant fled.

Apartments in the 10-story building where Saleh's remains were found sell for more than $2 million. The building was completed in 2017 as part of a wave of gentrification in the once-gritty neighborhood.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.