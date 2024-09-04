Teacher shot in hand at Bronx middle school: source

The NYPD is investigating after a teacher was shot in the hand at a Bronx middle school Wednesday morning, according to a source.

Police say that the victim was on the 6th floor of The Angelo Patri Middle School, preparing his room for the first day of class on Thursday when he was grazed in the right palm by a bullet fired from outside the school.

There were no children in or around the school at the time of the incident.

Police say they believe the bullet was fired from a long distance away and that the school was not targeted.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was treated and released.

Police say there will be extra school safety agents and police officers will be on-site Thursday out of an abundance of caution.