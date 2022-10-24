Teacher allegedly hid missing teenager for two years

article

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 61-year-old teacher in connection with a teen reported missing two years ago.

Holga Castillo Olivares was arrested Thursday in connection to the June 9, 2020 missing person report for 15-year-old Michael Ramirez.

Police were not able to find Ramirez after what they called "an extensive search" but the boy returned home on his own on March 11, 2022.

Sheriff's detectives continued a thorough investigation in the case, leading to Olivares' arrest.

Olivares was arrested for the detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to officials. He was due to make a court appearance on Monday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court. It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Olivares is an employee at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Rancho Cordova Police Department.