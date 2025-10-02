Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' drops at midnight at these NYC-area Target stores

The Brief Taylor Swift's newest album, "The Life of a Showgirl," releases at midnight on Oct. 3. Target stores across the U.S. are hosting midnight album release sales. A dozen stores in the New York City area will be open for the midnight release.



Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," drops Friday night, and if you want to be one of the first to get your hands on Swift's latest release, you'll have to head to Target.

What we know:

Hundreds of Target stores across the country are staying open past midnight tonight for the release, offering exclusive versions of the album that you can only get there.

Target stores will have three variants of the CD — the "It's Frightening," "It's Rapturous" and "It's Beautiful" editions — as well as an exclusive vinyl variant, the "Crown is Your King" edition on Summertime Spritz Pink Shimmer vinyl.

Featured article

Here's where you can grab your copy in the New York City area:

New York

Brooklyn Fulton StreetL 445 Albee Square West in Brooklyn

Huntington: 124 E Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station

Manhattan Herald Square: 112 W 34th Street

Times Square 42nd Street: 237 W 42nd Street

Westbury: 999 Corporate Drive in Westbury

New Jersey

Bridgewater: 200 Promenade Boulevard in Bridgewater

Clifton: 30 Kingsland Road in Clifton

Jersey City: 100 14th Street in Jersey City

Middletown: 2105 Route 35 in Middletown

Riverdale Route 23 and Falston: 94 State Route 23 in Riverdale

Rockaway: 381 Mount Hope Avenue in Rockaway

Toms River: 1331 Hooper Avenue in Toms River

The full list of Target stores can be found here.

‘The Life of a Showgirl’ in theaters

Dig deeper:

In addition to the album release, Swifties can celebrate "The Life of a Showgirl" in theaters this weekend. AMC Theaters is hosting an official release party from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5. The screenings will feature the world premiere of the music video for "The Fate of Ophelia," plus "behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, brand new lyric videos, and Taylor’s never-before-seen personal reflections on songs" from the album, according to AMC.

‘The Life of a Showgirl’ tracklist

Swift's 12th album will, appropriately, feature 12 songs.

Full tracklist:

The Fate of Ophelia Elizabeth Taylor Opalite Father Figure Eldest Daughter Ruin The Friendship Actually Romantic Wi$h Li$t Wood CANCELLED! Honey The Life of a Showgirl (Feat. Sabrina Carpenter)