Taylor Swift brings Eras Tour to the big screen

Whether you missed the Eras Tour or attended the epic concert, now you'll get the chance to enjoy it for the first time or again at a theater near you this fall.

Taylor Swift is bringing her highly successful world tour to movie theaters nationwide with limited engagement starting on Oct. 13.

Major theater chains, including AMC, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas, will show the nearly three-hour film.

The Grammy-winning artist shared the news on her official Instagram page.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift posted on her social media, alongside a trailer for the film. "Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged… 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)."

Tickets are now available at AMCTheatres.com , Cinemark , and Fandango . AMC posted on its website that all adult tickets for the concert film will cost $19.89, including tax, with children’s and senior tickets at $13.13, plus tax (except for AMC’s branded premium large format screens).

News of Swift’s concert coming to the big screen follows her major announcement on Aug. 3 that she was adding 15 shows to the Eras Tour in 2024.

The "Bad Blood" singer will be in Miami , New Orleans , and Indianapolis before her stop in Toronto in 2024, FOX 32 Chicago reported. Gracie Abrams is joining her for all 15 newly added shows next October and November.

