Taylor Swift cancels all upcoming appearances and performances for 2020 due to coronavirus concerns

Taylor Swift announced on Friday that she would be cancelling all appearances and performances for the remainder of 2020.

“I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe,” the singer wrote on Twitter. “I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”

In her tweet, Swift also included a statement indicating that U.S. and Brazil shows would be rescheduled to take place in 2021. Dates would be announced later this year, and no action was needed by ticket holders to transfer their preexisting tickets.

Refunds will also be available for tickets purchased for U.S. Lover Fest shows starting May 1, according to Swift’s statement. Fans should be on lookout for an email from Ticketmaster with more details.

The cancellation is not surprising, considering that current lockdown orders and social distancing guidelines have made it essentially impossible to stage large concerts and events amid the pandemic. One health expert recently predicted that largescale sporting events wouldn't return until "fall 2021 at the earliest."



In 2018, Swift's "Bad Reputation" tour broke the record for the highest-grossing U.S. concert tour in history. Swift had 16 slated performances in 2020 for her Lover Fest tour, including performances Los Angeles, London and Berlin, according to her website.