Tax Day freebies and deals | 2024

Many restaurants and companies are offering freebies or deals to customers on April 15 to ease the pain of filing taxes.

Note: Restrictions may apply and not all locations may be participating.

Arby's: Enjoy free sandwiches for rewards members on April 15 as part of their Free Sandwich Month promotion.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Get $10 off a $40 purchase on April 15 for to-go orders. Use code 100FF40 at checkout.

California Pizza Kitchen: Rewards members can enjoy $10 off any $40 order on April 15 when dining in or ordering takeout. Offer valid at most company-owned locations, excluding Hawaii.

Dave & Buster's: Receive a free kids' meal with the purchase of an adult food item for $11.99 or more and a $5 Power Card. Also, 50% off all food between April 15 and 28 for new rewards program members.

Fazoli's: Spend $5 or more at participating locations and get 6 free breadsticks using code Tax24.

Grimaldi's Get $10.40 off a $30 purchase on April 15 at participating locations. Offer valid for dine-in, online, and to-go orders. Use code TAXDAY24. Offer not valid in New York, New Jersey, Flagstaff, Arizona, or Las Vegas Palazzo.

Krispy Kreme: Purchase a dozen Original Glazed or assorted donuts and get another dozen for just the price of sales tax in your state. Limit of 2 dozen per customer in-store; limit of one when ordering online for pickup or delivery.

GrubHub: Enjoy a $15 discount on delivery orders worth $25 or more on April 15. Use code TAXBREAK during checkout on qualifying offers. The offer is only available to the first 1,000 customers who ask for it.

Hooters: Buy 10 wings on April 15 and receive 10 wings of any style for free. Also, enjoy $4 Dos Equis draft beers and $4 Legendary Margaritas. Loyalty members are eligible to receive a free dessert up to $6.99 in value.

Kona Ice: Celebrate National Chill Out Day with free cups of shaved ice at participating locations across the country.

Kona Grill: Enjoy two refreshing Kona Margaritas for just $10.40 all day on April 15. Available at the bar and on the patio.

Krystal: Avail of a BOGO deal on burgers for Tax Day. Order online and use code BOGOKRYSTAL. Limit of 5 free burgers per order.

Panda Express: The $30 Family Meal deal including 3 large entrees and 2 large sides will be available for $30 through April 21. Online only. Other restrictions.

Paris Baguette: Reward members receive a free pastry when they buy a drink on April 15 at participating locations.

Peter Piper Pizza: Get two large, one-topping pizzas for $25.99 on April 15.

Pokeworks: Enjoy a free scoop of avocado on any regular or large poke bowl on April 15 at participating locations.

Potbelly: Receive a free original sandwich when you buy one original or big-sized sandwich. Use code BOGO on the Potbelly app.

Round Table Pizza: Get 15% off orders of $40 or more at participating locations on April 15.

Sonny's BBQ: Take advantage of a half-price deal on Sweet & Smokey or House Dry-Rubbed rib dinners for dine-in or take-out. Served with BBQ beans, coleslaw, and garlic bread.

TGI Friday's: Enjoy The Tax Break, their all-new specialty margarita, every Friday through April 30 at participating locations. Priced at $7, it features 1800 Silver Tequila, citrus, agave, strawberry, and passionfruit. Also, avail of a BOGO free entree through April 30 and $5 Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to closing. Participating locations only.