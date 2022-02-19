Tasha Haefs, accused of decapitating son, will undergo mental tests

article

A Kansas City woman charged with decapitating her 6-year-old son will undergo a mental health evaluation.

The prosecution of Tasha Haefs, 35, was suspended Thursday after a court ordered the mental health evaluation, KSHB reported.

Haefs, 35, allegedly called 911 on Tuesday night telling authorities that she believed the devil was trying to attack her.

When police arrived they found blood on the front steps and a woman singing from inside the home. They also saw what appeared to be a severed head near the entrance, according to KCTV.

They say that Haefs refused to answer the door. They forced their way into the home and arrested her. Her legs and feet were covered in blood.

The boy's body was found outside of the kitchen.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said, "It’s difficult to imagine the grief for this boy’s family. For the child’s classmates. His friends. Neighbors. The first responders who went to this crime scene."

They also found a decapitated dog in the basement of the home and two knives.

"It takes our breath away. My office, as it always has, pledges to do everything in its power to bring justice in this young boy’s murder," Baker said.

Prosecutors say that Haefs admitted to killing the child, according to The Kansas City Star.

Haefs was being held without bond in the Jackson County Detention Center.

During her arraignment on Thursday, the mental health evaluation was ordered and a public defender was ordered to represent Haefs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.