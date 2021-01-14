Tarrytown first responders rescue woman from frigid Hudson River

First responders rescued a woman from a frigid Hudson River on Wednesday and it was all caught on police body cameras.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel in Tarrytown, New York, teamed up to rescue the woman on Wednesday morning. The video shows police officers responding to calls that an unidentified female had jumped into the Hudson River near the River Walk area shortly after 10:15 am.

When officers arrived, they found the woman struggling in the water approximately 20 feet from the shoreline.

Officers first made several attempts to rescue the woman using a water rescue disc "but were met with extreme difficulty due to the terrain conditions."

Tarrytown Police Sergeants Chris Caoili and Joseph Barosa then entered the water along with Tarrytown Firefighter Scott Weaver, Jr. jumped into the water to secure the woman in a harness before pulling her to safety.

The woman was transported to the Westch­ester Med­ical Cen­ter while the three water rescuers were taken to Phelps Hospital for evaluation.