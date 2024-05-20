Target to slash prices on 5,000 everyday essentials: GUIDE

Target announced it's lowering everyday regular prices on thousands of frequently shopped items – from diapers to milk – as inflation cuts into household budgets and more Americans pay closer attention to their spending.

The price cuts, already applied to 1,500 items, will eventually include 5,000 food, drink and essential household goods.

What items will see price drops?

Some everyday items include:

Bread

Coffee

Diapers

Fresh fruit

Fresh vegetables

Meat

Milk

Paper towels

Peanut butter

Pet food

Snacks

Soda

Yogurt

Price reductions already in place at many locations and online include Good & Gather Frozen Chicken Breast, Prime Hydration Ice Pop Sports Drinks, Johnsonville Cheddar Smoked Sausages and Good & Gather Shredded Cheese.

Featured article

Price reduciton examples

Although prices will vary depending on the city, Target highlighted some examples:

Good & Gather Unsalted Butter (1 lb) now $3.79 (was $3.99)

Good & Gather Organic Baby Spinach (5 oz) now $2.99 (was $3.29)

Prime Hydration Sports Drinks (16.9 fl oz) now $1.99 (was $2.19)

Jack's Frozen Pepperoni Pizza (14.3 oz) now $3.99 (was $4.19)

Thomas' Plain Bagels (20 oz) at $3.79 (from $4.19)

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Cheddar Flavor Blasted Crackers (6.6 oz) at $2.79 (from $2.99)

Good & Gather Sea Salt Roasted Nuts (9.5 oz) now $5.29 (was $6.89)

Clorox Scented Wipes (75 ct) now $4.99 (was $5.79)

Huggies Baby Wipes (16 ct) now $.99 (was $1.19)

Aveeno SPF 50 Sunscreen (3 fl oz) now $13.19 (was $13.89)

Persil Liquid Laundry Detergent (100 fl oz) now $12.99 (was $13.69)

Purina One Chicken & Gravy Cat Food (13 oz) now $1.99 (was $2.39)

Target and other retailers are increasingly catering to customers who are struggling with higher prices for groceries, though inflation has begun to cool. Many of them have switched to private label brands sold by Target and other big retailers, which are typically less expensive than well-known brands.

Featured article

Target launched one such collection in January called Dealworthy which includes nearly 400 basic items, ranging from clothing to electronics, that can cost less than $1, with most items under $10.

Target is very cognizant of the spending pullback by shoppers and in March reported its first annual decline in sales in seven years.

Latest inflation report

Inflation has been unexpectedly high in the first three months of this year after having steadily dropped in the second half of 2023. The elevated readings in early 2024 had dimmed hopes that the worst bout of inflation in four decades was being tamed and raised concerns that prices could spike again.

The latest inflation reading released last week showed that those prices, at least last month, had begun to retreat again.

For more information, click HERE.

Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.