Tanker truck fire in East Rutherford

A tanker truck overturned and caught fire on the northbound New Jersey Turnpike in East Rutherford Monday morning.

The truck overturned on the exit ramp to 16W at mile marker 112.

The condition of the driver was not known.

Flames were shooting high into the air and heavy smoke could be seen from the distance.

The overturned truck caused significant delays through the area just as the morning rush was getting underway.

There did not appear to be other vehicles impacted. Nearby brush also caught fire, but those flames appeared to be extinguished a short time later.

Motorists were advised to avoid the western spur of the Turnpike.

