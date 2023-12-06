Taco Bell's Double Decker Taco makes triumphant return for the holidays

article

Taco Bell is bringing back its Double Decker Taco in time for the holiday season.

The fast-food chain said the menu option is currently available for a limited-time only, starting at $2.99 at participating locations.

Many consumers have been clamoring for the taco's return as late as 2022.

The website said the Double Decker Taco first made its menu debut in 1995 but was discontinued in 2019.

The company described the taco as a "hybrid taco is made up of a soft flour tortilla layered with beans, then wrapped around a traditional crunchy taco shell filled with seasoned beef, crispy lettuce, and cheddar cheese."

"The Double Decker Taco holds a deep space in the hearts of our Taco Bell Fans. The insane amount of love for this product from fans across our social platforms was impossible to ignore," Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer, said on the company's website. "The sentiment was particularly strong following last year’s spirited face-off with the Enchirito. We listened to what our fans wanted from us and knew we couldn’t deny them the joy of the Double Decker Taco any longer."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.