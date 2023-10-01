Taco Bell puts twist on nacho cheese sauce as fan-favorite menu item returns

article

Taco Bell announced its first-ever vegan cheese dip as the company reintroduces Nacho Fries.

The Mexican-inspired fast food chain unveiled its new dairy-free nacho sauce on Thursday, Sept. 28, along with its return of Taco Bell nacho fries.

Starting on Thursday, Oct. 12, customers will have the option to order vegan nacho sauce and nacho fries while supplies last, according to Taco Bell’s press release.

The American Vegetarian Association, a consumer food certification organization based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has declared the vegan nacho sauce as "certified vegan," meaning it has "no animal products," according to Taco Bell.

"We’re thrilled to reintroduce Nacho Fries, now with a larger-than-life flair, and our beloved Vegan Nacho Sauce," said Liz Matthews, a global chief food innovation officer at Taco Bell, in a statement.

"This sauce, born from the success of our Vegan Crunchwrap, represents Taco Bell’s commitment to providing delicious, craveable food for a variety of lifestyles – whether you’re vegan, flexitarian or want to try something new, there’s a place for you at our table," she continued.

The vegan nacho sauce will become available at participating Taco Bell restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

Aside from vegan nacho sauce, Taco Bell is releasing a new large size of nacho fries, which will retail for around $2.99. This large size includes the chain’s new vegan nacho sauce.

A regular size nacho fries with vegan nacho sauce will retail for around $2.19.

Gallup, Inc., a global research firm that polls American consumers, reports that about 1% of Americans identify themselves as vegan while 4% of Americans identify themselves as vegetarian.

