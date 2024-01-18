Taco Bell partners with Uber to launch Cinnamon Twists Cereal, for a limited time

article

It might be the biggest drop for sweet tooths this year.

Taco Bell is teaming up with Uber Eats to shake up your breakfast by taking a fan-favorite and turning it into cereal.

The fan-favorite Taco Bell Cinnamon Twists will be a breakfast staple for a limited time.

"We took your go-to crunchy, cinnamon-y twists and turned them into a cereal for the first time ever," according to a news release from Uber.

The only way to get your hands on a box is through the Uber One, Uber Eats apps or by signing up for Taco Bell Rewards.

The promotional offer is also only available in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and Dallas.

How to get a box

Uber One - Uber One members across the country can order a box for free until Jan. 18.

Uber Eats - Customers can get a mini box of Cinnamon Twists Cereal for free with the purchase of any Taco Bell breakfast order more than $2 at participating locations from Jan. 16 through Jan. 22.

Taco Bell Rewards - The first 500 Taco Bell Rewards members to sign up will get a free box of cereal on the app on Tuesday Jan. 23.

Customers are limited to one box.

How to make your own Cinnamon Twists Cereal at home

If you aren't lucky enough to get your own box you can just order some Cinnamon Twists at your local Taco Bell and add them to a bowl with your choice of milk.