Deadly stabbing in Greenwich Village

A man was stabbed to death overnight in the Greenwich Village section of Manhattan.

The New York City Police Department says that 28-year-old Samer Abdalla got into a dispute with four other men. It happened just before 2 a.m.

Abdalla was stabbed in the torso during the fight. The four men then took off.

EMS took Abdalla to Bellevue Hospital but it was too late to save his life.

The NYPD had not made any arrests in the case.

Advertisement

The death took place about two hours after another deadly stabbing in Queens. The two stabbing incidents were not believed to be related.