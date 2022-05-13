Deadly gas station stabbing in Queens

A man was stabbed to death after getting into a dispute at a gas station in Queens. It happened on Thursday night just before midnight.

The New York City Police Department says that 58-year-old Curtis Rippe got into some sort of argument with two men in their 20s at the gas station on Horace Harding Expressway in the Corona section.

One of the men stabbed Rippe during the fight.

EMS took him to NY Hospital-Queens. He died a short time later.

Rippe was reportedly living out of a car in the area of the gas station and was not an employee of the business.

The NYPD took in a 26-year-old as a person of interest in the case but no charges were immediately available.

The incident took place a few hours before another deadly stabbing in the city. The second one happened in Manhattan. The incidents were not believed to be connected.