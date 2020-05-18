Sydney restaurant fills empty social distancing seats with cardboard cut-out customers

As businesses in countries around the world begin to reopen following strict coronavirus lockdowns aimed at combating the spread of the virus, many eager to return to their favorite restaurants are wondering how they will adapt to the new normal.

While some cities have imposed limits on restaurant capacity, Five Dock Dining, an Italian restaurant in Sydney, found a way to make their dining experience feel a little less empty, by filling their seats with cardboard cut outs of “customers.”

New South Wales announced it would ease some pandemic restrictions, allowing places like restaurants and cafes to reopen with a 10-person limit.

Adapting to the new reality, Five Dock Dining posted a video to social media of what appears to be a waiter tending to the 2D patrons.

“It’s all about having a laugh and making the most of our situation,” the caption of the video read.

Talking to each “cardboard customer,” the man in the video jokingly asks them to try their best to give a smile.

In a separate post, the restaurant thanked its living customers for dining in under the circumstances.

“We’re committed to keeping our customers safe and look forward to seeing you soon!” the restaurant wrote.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.