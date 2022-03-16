Swastikas found drawn on Broadway theater's doors

The NYPD is searching for a man they say drew swastikas on the doors of a Broadway theater last month.

Police released surveillance video showing the suspect walking around the entrance of the Minskoff Theater at around 2 p.m. on February 25, approaching the theater door and drawing a swastika.

The suspect has been described as a man with a medium build, last seen wearing a gray and blue hooded jacket.

According to the NYPD, hate crimes saw a huge spike in February, increasing 189% from February 2021, with the majority of hate crimes committed against Jewish people.

In December 2021, a homeless man was arrested for spray-painting swastikas at several sites across Lower Manhattan.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

