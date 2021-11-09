Expand / Collapse search

SUV split in two in high speed Queens crash

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 11:18AM
Ozone Park
Car cut in half in Queens crash

A Honda Pilot was slip in two and ended up about a block apart after a high speed crash in South Ozone Park late on Monday.

NEW YORK - A man somehow survived a dramatic crash that left his car split in half and about a half of a block apart.

The NYPD says it happened about 11:40 p.m. on Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park.

Police say a 32-year-old man was driving his white Honda Pilot at a high rate of speed in the area of 110th St.

He lost control and hit a telephone pole.

EMS took the man to Jamaica Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The parts of the car were still scattered across the sidewalk nearly 7 hours after the crash.


 