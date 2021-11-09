SUV split in two in high speed Queens crash

A man somehow survived a dramatic crash that left his car split in half and about a half of a block apart.

The NYPD says it happened about 11:40 p.m. on Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park.

Police say a 32-year-old man was driving his white Honda Pilot at a high rate of speed in the area of 110th St.

He lost control and hit a telephone pole.

EMS took the man to Jamaica Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The parts of the car were still scattered across the sidewalk nearly 7 hours after the crash.

