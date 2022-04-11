Driver loses control, crashes SUV into outside dining area in Manhattan

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A car crashed into an outdoor dining area on First Avenue near East 74th Street in Manhattan, Monday, April 11, 2022. (FOX 5 NY Photo)

A car crashed into an outdoor dining area in Manhattan on Monday evening. Thankfully, no one was hurt, authorities said.

A woman who was behind the wheel of a BMW SUV had a "minor medical episode and lost control," police said. She slammed into a wood and plastic dining structure outside The Sefton, a bar and restaurant on First Avenue near East 74th Street on the Upper East Side.

Video from the scene shows that the BMW destroyed much of the dining structure.

No one was sitting in the dining area at the time, police said.

The woman refused medical attention.

