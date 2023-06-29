A suspicious package left on the steps of the Supreme Court Building shut down nearby streets Thursday afternoon as officials investigated whether there was an imminent threat.

Protesters who had gathered in the area in response to the Justices' affirmative action ruling were asked to clear the sidewalk for safety purposes.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 29: Police officers with the U.S. Supreme Court clear people from the sidewalk in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building after alerts of a suspicious package on June 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. In a 6-3 vote, Supreme Court Jus Expand

After nearly three hours of looking into the matter, Supreme Court police made an arrest.

Around 12:41 p.m., Capitol Police sent out an alert stating they were responding to a suspicious package in the unit block of First Street Southeast. They notified staff and others working near the building to avoid the area until further notice. Maryland Avenue between Constitution Avenue and First Street Northeast was closed off as well as First Street between Constitution Avenue Northeast and Independence Avenue Southeast, among other adjacent roads.

At 3:00 p.m., Capitol Police gave the all-clear, and the streets have since reopened.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 29: Police officers with the U.S. Supreme Court close off First Street in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building after alerts of a suspicious package on June 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. In a 6-3 vote, Supreme Court Justices ru Expand

So far, Supreme Court police have not released any details about the suspect who was arrested or what was found in the package.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.