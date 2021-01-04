Dog rescued from vehicle outside Queens mall

article

Police rescued a dog from inside a vehicle that prompted an evacuation of the Queens Place Mall Monday morning.

The NYPD has evacuated the Queens Place Mall after reports of a suspicious package.

Police say there were reports of a suspicious package at about 7:40 a.m. inside the Elmhurst mall.

Police are asking people to avoid the mall and expect delays through the area.

The Daily News reported that the device was described in a 911 call as looking like propane tanks. Police said they could not confirm the description.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.