NYPD investigates suspicious device in Times Square
NEW YORK - A suspicious package closed an area of Times Square for a period of time on Friday morning.
The NYPD warned people to avoid the area around Times Square as they investigated a suspicious device.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of W. 39th St. and 7th Ave. in Manhattan.
The bomb squad was called to investigate.
Video from the scene showed a large police presence and streets blocked.
No other details were immediately available.
