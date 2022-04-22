Expand / Collapse search

NYPD investigates suspicious device in Times Square

An area of Times Square was shut down on Friday morning for a police investigation.

The NYPD warned people to avoid the area around Times Square as they investigated a suspicious device.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of W. 39th St. and 7th Ave. in Manhattan.

The bomb squad was called to investigate.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence and streets blocked.

No other details were immediately available.