Suspects wanted in series of Rite Aid robberies, NYPD say

article

Authorities are searching for multiple suspects wanted in connection to a series of robberies at Rite Aid stores in the New York City area.

The first robbery was reported on Feb. 17 around 11 p.m. inside a Rite Aid store at 109-07 101 Avenue in Queens. The victim was approached by "three unknown individuals, one of whom displayed a firearm," according to the New York Police Department.

The suspects then took approximately $3,000 cash and fled in a black sedan, heading southbound on 109 Street, police said. No injuries were reported.

Just over three weeks later on March 11, a second robbery was reported at a Rite Aid located at 960 Halsey Street in Brooklyn – this time around 8:40 a.m., according to police. A victim was again approached by three unknown males, one of whom showed a gun, and the suspects took off with roughly $5,700 cash, the NYPD said.

The individuals fled eastbound on Halsey Street. Again, no injuries were reported.

The New York Police Department shared photos of two of the suspects, captured at a deli close to the second Rite Aid robbery.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org . All calls are confidential.

RELATED: 'Hi, I'm back': Brooklyn jewelry store hit for 2nd time by knife-wielding robber