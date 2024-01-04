Man stabbed, punched after saying 'Happy New Year' to a group on subway platform

A group of four punched and stabbed a man after he allegedly told them "Happy New Year" on Monday, according to the New York City Police Department.

Police said the man was waiting on the D train platform at the 182 Street station in the Bronx around 10 p.m. when he was attacked.

The man's well-wishes allegedly started an argument with the group that eventually escalated into a brawl.

The group repeatedly punched the man in the face before stabbing him multiple times all over his body including his neck, according to police.

The suspects left the scene before police arrived.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The suspects are all described by police as males around 5 feet 8 inches tall with black jackets.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).