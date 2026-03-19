Suspects hurl firebombs at Staten Island house, no injuries reported

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The Brief Two suspects threw at least three Molotov cocktails at a home on Roma Avenue, but none ignited or exploded. The incident happened around 10:31 a.m. Wednesday, prompting a response from the NYPD’s 122nd Precinct. No injuries were reported, and the suspects fled in a vehicle as the investigation continues.



Police are investigating an attempted arson at a Staten Island home after suspects threw multiple Molotov cocktails that failed to ignite, authorities said.

What we know:

Officers from the 122nd Precinct responded to 209 Roma Ave. around 10:31 a.m. on March 18 following reports of a possible firebombing.

Police say two suspects tossed at least three Molotov cocktails at the residence, but none of the devices exploded or caused a fire.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.