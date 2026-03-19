Suspects hurl firebombs at Staten Island house, no injuries reported
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STATEN ISLAND - Police are investigating an attempted arson at a Staten Island home after suspects threw multiple Molotov cocktails that failed to ignite, authorities said.
What we know:
Officers from the 122nd Precinct responded to 209 Roma Ave. around 10:31 a.m. on March 18 following reports of a possible firebombing.
Police say two suspects tossed at least three Molotov cocktails at the residence, but none of the devices exploded or caused a fire.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, and no arrests have been made.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: This report is based on information from police.