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Suspects hurl firebombs at Staten Island house, no injuries reported

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Published  March 19, 2026 9:15am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
article

The Brief

    • Two suspects threw at least three Molotov cocktails at a home on Roma Avenue, but none ignited or exploded.
    • The incident happened around 10:31 a.m. Wednesday, prompting a response from the NYPD’s 122nd Precinct.
    • No injuries were reported, and the suspects fled in a vehicle as the investigation continues.

STATEN ISLAND - Police are investigating an attempted arson at a Staten Island home after suspects threw multiple Molotov cocktails that failed to ignite, authorities said. 

What we know:

Officers from the 122nd Precinct responded to 209 Roma Ave. around 10:31 a.m. on March 18 following reports of a possible firebombing. 

Police say two suspects tossed at least three Molotov cocktails at the residence, but none of the devices exploded or caused a fire. 

No injuries were reported. 

What we don't know:

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, and no arrests have been made. 

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: This report is based on information from police. 

Crime and Public Safety