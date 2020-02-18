Suspects climb through McDonald’s drive-thru window

Police are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects in a robbery at a McDonald's in Sunnyside.

Two of the suspects entered the restaurant via a drive-thru window just after 4 am on Feb. 16, while a third waited in a black sedan nearby, police said.

Once inside, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded money from a worker.

The suspects emptied the store's safe and left the scene with $3,600, police said.