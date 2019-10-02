Suspects choke, rob victim on Bronx street

The NYPD is asking for the public's help in finding two men wanted for a violent robbery in the the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

The suspects approached the woman from behind and choked her until she became unconscious, said police.

The men also stole the 54-year-old woman's wallet with an estimated $350.

The assault occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday on East 138th St.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

