Suspects attack 2 men in failed Bronx carjacking

The NYPD is searching for two suspects who attacked two men in a failed attempt to carjack a vehicle on Southern Boulevard in the Longwood section of the Bronx.

Video of the assault shows the suspects on Southern Boulevard approaching a 46-year-old man leaning into the open passenger-side door of a white SUV. One of the suspects slams the door hitting the man while the other goes to the driver's side. The first suspect and the victim follow. The suspects punche the victim and another 54-year-old man repeatedly.

The suspects then flee the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website.

