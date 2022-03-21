Suspects arrested in stabbings outside Queens school

Police arrested two people on Sunday in connection with the stabbing of two students during a fight outside their high school in Queens last week.

Authorities charged a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman with attempted murder, the NYPD said.

Police said they approached two teenage boys outside John Adams High School in South Ozone Park at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15.

The New York Post reported that a brawl broke out .

"The unknown male displayed a sharp cutting instrument and stabbed both male victims," police said in a release.

The teen boys who were stabbed then went inside the school to get help. EMS brought them to the hospital for treatment.