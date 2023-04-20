Suspect wanted in North Carolina shooting that injured 3, including child, arrested in Hillsborough County

article

A suspect wanted in North Carolina has been arrested in Hillsborough County days after a shooting that left three people, including a 6-year-old, injured.

Authorities with Gaston County Police in North Carolina said they've been searching for 24-year-old Robert Louis Singletary since the shooting on Tuesday. Officers said it happened at around 7:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of Grier Street near April Drive.

Singletary turned himself in to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon, and is now in custody in Tampa. Police in North Carolina said they were able to confirm his identity.

READ: Police: Woman killed in Plant City road rage shooting identified, search for suspect continues

The suspect is currently scheduled for a court appearance in Hillsborough County on Friday to work on getting him extradited to Gaston County.

Singletary is accused of shooting William James White, Ashley Hildebrand and a 6-year-old who has not been identified, according to FOX affiliate WJZY. White and the 6-year-old remains in serious condition.

Hildebrand suffered a grazing gunshot wound. Investigators said another person was shot at, but was not hit by gunfire.

According to WJZY, children were playing basketball and swinging on a swing set when a ball went into Singletary's yard. That's when he started yelling at the kids, who brought adults down to protect them.

MORE: Tampa jury hands down guilty verdict in DUI manslaughter trial

The 6-year-old was hit in the face by gunfire while White was shot in the back, according to WJZY.

Police in Gaston County, North Carolina said Wednesday that they obtained arrest warrants for Singletary's involvement in the shooting. He is being charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with deadly weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Gaston County police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective J. Brienza at (704) 866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 861-8000.