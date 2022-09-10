Suspect throws 62-year-old man down steps of Staten Island home: NYPD

article

A man was injured when he was thrown down the steps of a home in Staten Island last month, according to authorities.

The NYPD says that on August 17, at around 7:45 p.m., the 62-year-old victim got into a verbal dispute with an unidentified man in front of a home on Lockman Avenue, near Richmond Terrace.

The dispute escalated into a physical confrontation, at which point police say the suspect punched the victim in the face and threw him down the front steps of the home before running away.

The victim sustained a laceration to his head and was taken by EMS to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a 20-year-old man, with a dark complexion, thin build, long black hair in braids, and was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.