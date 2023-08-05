Suspect that brought gun into Tampa International's Airside F identified, authorities say

The passenger who was arrested at Tampa International Airport after being caught with a gun in Airside F Friday evening has been identified, authorities say.

On Friday night, Abraham Othman, was arrested after a gun was discovered in his carry-on items, police said.

After the gun was found, TPA said TSA suspended screenings and movements of other passengers, and airport officers evacuated the terminal to conduct a "precautionary" security sweep.

Following the security sweep, several hundred passengers who had been evacuated were sent back to the main terminal and eventually re-screened by TSA.

Airport officials say this incident is still under investigation and operations have returned to normal.

Ohtman has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and carrying a concealed firearm into an unauthorized/Prohibited Area.