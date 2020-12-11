Suspect sought in rape of 15-year-old girl

article

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in the rape of a 15-year-old girl in the Kensington section of Brooklyn.

Cops say the victim had just met the man when he assaulted her.

On Dec. 4 at about 6:30 p.m. the 20-year-old suspect and the girl entered a private residence on Avenue F and McDonald Avenue. Once inside, the man pushed the girl onto a bed and forcibly raped her, according to police.

After the assault, the suspect made the victim leave the apartment. She later called EMS and was transported to Kings County Hospital, where she was treated and released.

The suspect is described as male with a medium complexion, in his early-20s, approximately 6'0" tall, with a medium build and curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue hooded jacket, black pants and Nike 'Jordan' red, white and black sneakers.

Photos of the suspect were taken before the incident from a security camera located in the vicinity of Foster Avenue and McDonald Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.