Suspect sought after stabbing in the Bronx

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection to a stabbing in the Bronx.

Authorities say the incident happened on Saturday, December 21, just after 2:30 a.m. inside of 2170 University Avenue.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was approached by the suspect who stabbed him once in the chest with a knife. The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is described as a male with a medium complexion, approximately 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark colored clothing.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.