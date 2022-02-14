Suspect slaps Jewish man in face knocking off yarmulke, says police

The NYPD Hate Crimes unit was investigating an anti-Semitic attack on a 22-year-old man in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn.

On Friday at about 11:35 p.m., the victim was walking on the sidewalk in front of 3213 Avenue L when the suspect got out of the passenger side of a light-color mini-van, walked up to the victim, and slapped him in the face, said police.

His yarmulke was knocked off of his head.

The suspect then ran into the vehicle and took off with the driver.

The victim suffered pain, redness, and swelling to his face.

Anyone with information about the assault should contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public could also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls/messages remain confidential, said police.