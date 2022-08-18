Suspect released without bail after Bronx sucker-punch attack

The suspect accused of randomly sucker-punching a man in the head in the Bronx and leaving him in critical condition was released from jail on Thursday.

Police say Van Phu Bui, 55, was given supervised release, which is not bail-eligible.

His charges were also downgraded from attempted murder to assault and harassment.

The victim in the case had to undergo brain surgery and is currently in a coma.

Police say they believe the attack was completely unprovoked.

Bui has a previous conviction for first-degree sex abuse from 1995 and was sentenced to six years in prison. He was paroled in 2019 and is registered as a Level 3 sex offender, the most serious designation.