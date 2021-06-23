Suspect puts box cutter to pharmacy worker's neck, demands pain pills: Cops

article

Nassau County Police arrested a man who they say threatened a pharmacy worker with a box cutter after demanding prescription pills.

According to cops, Patrick Devine, 33, went into the Keezac Pharmacy on Bedford Avenue in Bellmore on Tuesday at 4:40 p.m. and threatened a female worker with the box cutter. She managed to escape with a cut to her hand. A store manager complied with an unknown amount of medication and Devine fled the scene, said police.

Devine, 33, of 33 Croydon Drive was charged with robbery and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was expected in court Wednesday in Mineola.

