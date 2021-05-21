Man punched, made anti-white statements to victim on subway: NYPD

The NYPD is on the hunt for a man they say punched and made anti-white statements to a man on the subway in Harlem last week.

According to authorities, the victim, a 36-year-old man, was inside of a northbound 2 train when the suspect approached him, made anti-white statements towards him, and then punched him in the face multiple times.

The suspect then got off the train at the 125th Street station, while the victim remained on the train.

As a result of the attack, the victim suffered minor injuries to his face.

The suspect is described as Black, 25 to 40 years old, 6' tall with a beard, and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a red and white jacket, black pants, and tan boots.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

