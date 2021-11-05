Suspect makes off with $200 worth of books from Barnes & Noble

The NYPD is looking for the man who stole more than $200 worth of books and games from a Barnes & Noble store in Manhattan before threatening an employee with a knife.

On Oct. 30 at about 5:15 p.m., the suspect walked into the store at 33 East 17th Street and took a canvas bag filled with books and games worth about $217 and tried to walk out of the store without paying, according to police.

An employee approached the man about the items and he took out a knife, added police. The suspect fled eastbound on East 17th Street towards Park Avenue South.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male with a thin build and is approximately 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black patterned jacket that says Valentino on the back, black pants, black sneakers, a black bucket hat and chains around his neck.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.