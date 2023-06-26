Suspect injured after Newark police-involved shooting
NEW JERSEY - An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting in Newark.
The incident happened as officers responded to a domestic violence call Monday morning at the Ebon Square Apartments on Clinton Avenue and South 15th Street.
Investigators say the suspect opened fire as two officers approached. Neither was injured.
The officers returned fire, striking the 30-year-old suspect.
The suspect is currently hospitalized in stable condition and has been charged with aggravated assault.