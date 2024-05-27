Suspect held on $250K cash bail after man set on fire inside NYC subway station

The man accused of setting a subway rider on fire over the weekend is being held on $250,000 cash bail.

49-year-old Nile Taylor was arraigned Monday on charges including assault for this attack.

According to authorities, a 23-year-old man was riding a 1 train that was pulling into the Houston Street station at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, when Taylor lit a can of alcohol on fire and threw it and hit him as the train was pulling into the station.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition with injuries to the neck, chest, and arm.

Taylor is due back in court on May 31.