Suspect busted in attacks on NYC gay bar

The NYPD arrested a man suspected of throwing bricks at the windows of a Manhattan gay bar while patrons were inside.

New York City police charged Sean Kuilan, 34, with three counts each of criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said.

The incidents took place at VERS on 9th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen on Nov. 13, 15, and 19, police said. Kuilan lives around the corner from the bar, according to an address provided by the NYPD.

Security camera video from one incident shows a man walking up to the bar, looking inside, and then throwing the brick at a window.

Earlier this week, VERS owner David DeParolesa told FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis he was convinced his bar was targeted.

"The third break happened two hours after I replaced the window," DeParolesa said. "Which makes me believe the person saw that the window was replaced and came and wanted to smash it again."

The NYPD has not classified the incidents as bias crimes.

DeParolesa said that the FBI has contacted him for information about the incidents.