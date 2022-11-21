NYC gay bar attacked several times

A Manhattan gay bar has been attacked several times, with the attacker throwing bricks at its windows while patrons were inside.

The incidents have taken place at VERS on 9th Ave. in Hell's Kitchen.

The latest came on Nov. 19th. It followed similar incidents on Nov. 13th and Nov. 15th.

The NYPD says no one was hurt in the incidents.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

No one has been arrested. Police said they could not confirm the same man was behind all the attacks.

NYC Council Member Erik Bottcher released security camera footage of one of the incidents on Twitter in hopes that someone would be able to identify a suspect. He describes the incidents as hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community.

It shows the man walking up, looking inside, and then throwing the brick at a window. The camera shows several shocked women inside reacting to the attack.

The New York City Police Department has not classified the incidents as bias crimes.