Suspect arrested in brutal attack of Cricket Wireless employee during Phoenix robbery: PD

Police say the man caught on video brutally attacking a Cricket Wireless employee before getting away with phones and cash from a store in Phoenix has been arrested.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on June 4 at a Cricket Wireless store near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

"When [officers] got there, they found a woman bleeding with a laceration to her face," Sgt. Philip Krynsky said in a statement.

The 22-year-old victim told police a man walked into the store and began punching and kicking her.

Surveillance video released by police shows the attack -- the man approaches the employee, who then asks him if he needs help.

"How can I help you?" the employee asked.

The man starts to respond before violently attacking the employee.

After the attack, the man went to the back of the store and stole several items and cash. He was last seen running westbound on Bethany Home Road. The victim was able to get away from the man and run to the business next door to call for help.

After police released the surveillance video, they received multiple tips and were able to identify the suspect. Three days later, he was found and arrested.

The suspect, identified only as a 33-year-old man, will be booked into jail Wednesday morning. He is accused of multiple charges, including assault and robbery.

'I couldn’t finish watching the video'

Roberto Deleon is the victim’s co-worker and says, "She ran next door, they had the cops on the line already because she was screaming. They took her to the hospital."

Deleon said the suspect was remembered as a regular by the victim and that the suspect may be a current Cricket Wireless customer.

"I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t finish watching the video, it’s awful what she had to go through, our prayers are with her, and we hope she gets better," Deleon said. "She’s very scared obviously, we’re trying to do all we can to get this guy caught."