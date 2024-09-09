Suspect in brutal assault on Manhattan pizzeria worker charged with attempted murder

The man accused of brutally assaulting a pizzeria manager in Manhattan has been indicted on charges.

Tyshaun Watson, 35, has been charged with attemper murder and assault, according to prosecutors.

The incident happened on August 19, at the Roma Pizzeria in the Flatiron District.

Authorities say that Watson entered the shop with his pit bull unleashed, and the manager asked him to take the dog outside.

The two got into an argument, which quickly turned physical.

According to court documents, Tyshaun Watson beat the Roma Pizza employee, and let his dog attack the victim.

The victim is still in the ICU after suffering numerous injuries, including bleeding in the brain.