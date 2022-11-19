Suspect arrested in killings of 3 Queens women

A suspect has reportedly been arrested in connection to the brutal murders of three women in Queens on Friday.

According to the New York Post, the suspect, a 22-year-old relative of the victims, was arrested in Virginia after driving there following the killings.

Authorities say the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. in a home on 182nd St. in the Springfield Gardens neighborhood and that they believe the killings were part of a domestic incident.

The victims were a 68-year-old woman, her 47-year-old daughter and her 26-year-old stepdaughter. Neighbors said the 26-year-old was bedridden. Two of the women were allegedly stabbed to death, while a third suffered severe head trauma.

Investigators say the murders are an isolated incident. Mayor Eric Adams stopped by the scene Friday afternoon to speak with authorities and the families of the victims.

Police have not yet identified the suspect or the victims.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.