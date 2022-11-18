3 women found stabbed to death in Queens

article

The NYPD is investigating after three women were found stabbed to death in Queens on Friday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. in a home on 182nd St. in the Springfield Gardens neighborhood. There was a large police presence outside of the home in the afternoon as the investigation continued.

Police say the women were 26, 46, and 57 years old. It was unclear if they were related.

There is no word yet on the circumstances of their deaths or how the bodies were found.

