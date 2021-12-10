Expand / Collapse search

Suspect arrested in brutal metal bar attack on Coney Island

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Coney Island
FOX 5 NY

Assault victim speaks out

On Nov. 4, Jawhar Edwards was walking along the Coney Island boardwalk, on his way to feed the homeless, when a man and a woman beat him with a metal pole. He believes the two beat him up just because he is gay. He and community activists held a rally in Coney Island to draw attention to the recent rise in hate crimes against members of the LGBTQ community. Edwards says he still needs more surgeries and he has not returned to feeding the homeless as he is too scared to go out alone at night.

BROOKLYN - The NYPD says they have arrested a suspect in the brutal beating of a man with a metal bar on the Coney Island boardwalk. 

Jawhar Edwards says he was going to feed the homeless last month when a man and woman attacked him with a metal pole. According to Edwards, he was targeted because he is gay.

"I went down to feed the homeless. In return, I got assaulted, I got gay-bashed, I got robbed of my belongings. I got called a [slur], I got told ‘If I see you again, I am going to kill you.’" Edwards said

Edwards suffered a fractured eye socket and needs reconstructive surgery.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

A rally was held on Coney Island Friday to support Edwards and denounce violence towards the LGBTQ community.

According to the NYPD, hate crimes against LGBTQ people are up a staggering 139% this year. 