Suspect arrested in brutal metal bar attack on Coney Island

The NYPD says they have arrested a suspect in the brutal beating of a man with a metal bar on the Coney Island boardwalk.

Jawhar Edwards says he was going to feed the homeless last month when a man and woman attacked him with a metal pole. According to Edwards, he was targeted because he is gay.

"I went down to feed the homeless. In return, I got assaulted, I got gay-bashed, I got robbed of my belongings. I got called a [slur], I got told ‘If I see you again, I am going to kill you.’" Edwards said

Edwards suffered a fractured eye socket and needs reconstructive surgery.

A rally was held on Coney Island Friday to support Edwards and denounce violence towards the LGBTQ community.

According to the NYPD, hate crimes against LGBTQ people are up a staggering 139% this year.