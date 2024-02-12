Suspect arrested after mugging of 91-year-old man on Upper East Side

Police say they have made an arrest after a 91-year-old man was mugged and beaten on the Upper East Side.

Christian Torres, 45, is facing attempted robbery charges after the attack on February 1.

Authorities say Torres encountered the man on East 86th Street between 1st and 2nd Avenues at around 10:30 p.m. on February 1.

Torres allegedly pushed the man to the ground and punched him while trying to take his wallet.

The victim managed to hang on to his wallet, and Torres ran away.

The victim sustained serious medical injuries and has been hospitalized as a result of the attack.