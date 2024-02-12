Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 11:00 PM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Sussex County
7
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 8:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Southern Nassau County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EST until TUE 6:00 PM EST, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Passaic County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until TUE 6:00 PM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Union County

Suspect arrested after mugging of 91-year-old man on Upper East Side

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Upper East Side
FOX 5 NY

Suspect arrested after 91-year-old man mugged

Police say they have arrested a suspect after a 91-year-old man was mugged on the Upper East Side earlier this month.

NEW YORK - Police say they have made an arrest after a 91-year-old man was mugged and beaten on the Upper East Side.

Christian Torres, 45, is facing attempted robbery charges after the attack on February 1.

Authorities say Torres encountered the man on East 86th Street between 1st and 2nd Avenues at around 10:30 p.m. on February 1.

Torres allegedly pushed the man to the ground and punched him while trying to take his wallet. 

The victim managed to hang on to his wallet, and Torres ran away.

The victim sustained serious medical injuries and has been hospitalized as a result of the attack. 